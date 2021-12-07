ARCHBOLD — Voters here may be facing a new tax issue in May.
Village council gave a first reading to an ordinance that declares the necessity of a 0.3% income tax increase dedicated to police, fire and EMS. A second reading is expected at council's Dec. 20 meeting with passage on Jan. 3, according to Village Administrator Donna Dettling.
Although this legislation does not place the measure before voters, it would clear the way for putting on the ballot a request that would provide additional funds beginning in January 2023 (if voters approve).
The ordinance contains an emergency clause, meaning council passage on Jan. 3 would allow the measure to be placed on the May 3 primary ballot. The issue must be filed with the Fulton County Board of Elections by 4 p.m. on Feb. 3.
If approved, the tax would bring in about $970,000 annually, Dettling explained, and would help fund the hiring of four new full-time EMTs/firefighters and relieve pressure on the general fund to provide for emergency services. She said these positions were needed to meet "minimum staffing requirements" of the village's EMS contract with Fulton County.
"We've been talking about this for probably three years, and we need to move forward on it," she told The Crescent-News Tuesday. "When you project out the next five years ... we were going to have to dip into the general fund and our general fund couldn't handle it.
"We're just running really low on reserves," she added. "It's always the goal to have six months set aside. We're using every penny of the general fund every year to operate."
Another reason for the proposed tax increase, Dettling added, is Ohio House Bill 110 concerning how those who work at home pay municipal income tax.
"We don't know how much that will impact us," she said.
If voters would pass the issue, this would increase the village's income tax, which is levied on earned income of Archbold residents and those who work there. Residents who pay income to other communities where they work are given a full 1.5% credit for paying that tax.
Earlier, council introduced the village's four new EMTs and firefighters who will begin their work in January. They are Jarett Lerma, Jan Baer, Michael Baer and Matt Welch.
Dettling told The Crescent-News that all of them had been part-time before being hired full-time, so they are familiar faces.
"We posted internally," she noted, describing the new full-time hires as a "known commodity."
She said Welch has been with the village for 23 years while Michael Baer and Jan Baer has been part-time for five years and Lerma has been on the part-time staff for three years.
The four new full-time positions were approved by council in October.
Dettling previously noted that the village had been managing the county EMS contract's staffing requirements by utilizing part-time firefighters working 12-hour shifts, but officials didn't want to risk falling short of the contract requirement.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved an emergency resolution allowing a $59,545 change order on the construction of the new granulated activated treatment system at the water plant. This was needed to cover additional excavation work for a valve vault.
• passed an emergency resolution resolution directing $161,000 from the past sale of property at 1313 S. Defiance St. to the community improvement corporation's (CIC) account. The building that was acquired from the Farmers and Merchants State Bank will be used by the Joe Short Insurance Agency beginning in January.
• approved an emergency ordinance amending the village's 2021 appropriations.
• passed an emergency resolution closing out the village's mural project at 203 N. Defiance St. (the former Rupp Furniture building) and leaving the balance ($10,424) in the CIC account for future economic development.
• approved an emergency resolution allowing a change order on the East Lugbill Road water line project. This reduces the project by $2,405 for a final cost of $286,672.
• passed a motion setting the 2022 council meeting schedule. This will remain the same — 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month.
• discussed graphics to be placed on the new water tower tank being built on Lutz Road. This will reflect the logo and colors of Archbold Area Schools.
