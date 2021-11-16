ARCHBOLD — The use of ATVs and dirt bikes has been prohibited on public property in this town following action by village council Monday night.
Council’s approval of a related ordinance was one of five legislative items that received the nod during regular session. Among them was an ordinance believed to be the last measure needed for the large Circle K reconstruction project in downtown Archbold (see below).
According to Village Administrator Donna Dettling, the ordinance concerning ATVs and dirt bikes was drawn up after Police Chief Leo Wixom expressed problems with them in a city park.
The measure adopted Monday prohibits the use of these vehicles on all public property, and it became law immediately due to the ordinance’s emergency clause.
Also Monday, council passed an emergency ordinance vacating a platted alley in Depplers Division.
Dettling said this is needed for the planned Circle K reconstruction project at Defiance and Stryker streets.
Council approved a site plan in June for the project. A building there — once a hardware and furniture store — will be demolished and replaced with a bigger Circle K than exists now.
“This is one of the final pieces of the project,” she told The Crescent-News about the ordinance approved Monday.
The project is expected to get underway within a few weeks, according to Dettling, with completion next year.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved two emergency routine resolutions related to the village’s two public fund depositories — Huntington Bank, and Farmers and Merchants State Bank. One estimates the “aggregated maximum amount of public funds” awards as deposits, the other estimates amounts of interim monies and a time line for designating the depositories.
• passed an emergency resolution declaring Saturday Nov. 27 as “Small Business Saturday” in Archbold and supporting “awareness of the value of our small businesses.” This recognizes a nationwide awareness effort.
• approved a motion moving forward with the proposed expansion of council’s chambers at 300 N. Defiance St. Dettling said she will be working with an architect to secure plans for the project which may be bid out next summer. The project may require a temporary relocation of council’s meeting venue in the future, she noted.
