ARCHBOLD — Archbold Village Council approved its only two legislative items during its Monday meeting, including a matter concerning drug abuse and treatment.
That resolution establishes a special fund for “drug use prevention,” and is in preparation for money the state is sending to municipalities as part of the One Ohio opioid legal settlement.
This will take funds from a settlement with pharmaceutical chemicals held at least partially liable for problems with opioid addiction and use them to promote drug abuse prevention.
Archbold Administrator Donna Dettling stated Monday the village wasn’t sure how much the town will be receiving from the settlement.
The only other legislation approved Tuesday was a resolution amending an agreement with Defiance County commissioners concerning legal defense for indigent defendants in court.
The amendment is a renewal of a one-year contract.
Both legislative items contain emergency clauses, meaning they become law immediately rather than after the regular waiting period.
Earlier, council’s finance committee reviewed the village’s proposed 2023 budget.
This is includes a general fund of $2,917,210 which is an increase over the $2,258,900 set aside for 2021.
General fund revenue in 2023 is estimated at $3.3 million, including the new 0.3% portion voters approved earlier this year.
Other large funds include $5,201,000 in capital improvements, $3,378,000 for wastewater and $2,689,000 for water.
