ARCHBOLD — During its meeting on Monday, Archbold village council passed a pair of legislative items.
The first resolution passed by council authorized village administration the right to transfer real estate to the Archbold CIC and explore alternatives to sell real estate located at 1313 S. Defiance St.
The property at 1313 S. Defiance St. is the former location of Farmers & Merchants State Bank. Bank officials determined earlier this year that the bank was going to close the location and entered into an agreement with the village about purchasing the property.
In a press release sent out by Farmers & Merchant officials they noted that they: “determined that the branch no longer fits the profile to remain a full-service location ...”
Bank officials also noted at the time of their intent to close the branch in March, that the location would stay open for ATM/ITM services.
The second resolution approved by council awarded a contract to Vernon Nagel, Inc. for the East Lugbill Road Waterline project.
Council scheduled its next meeting for May 17, at 5:30 p.m.
