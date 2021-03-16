ARCHBOLD — During its meeting on Monday, Archbold village council handled several legislative items, including a pair of second readings along with a resolution putting into motion the construction of an elevated water tower.
Villiage officials have discussed the possibilities of a new water storage tank for several years and on Monday approved a pair of resolutions to set the construction in motion.
The first resolution allowed officials to apply for, accept and enter into a cooperative agreement for construction of the water storage tank between the village and the Ohio Water Development Authority.
The agreement between the two entities will allow the village to obtain a loan from the OWDA for the facility.
The second resolution awarded the contract for construction of the facility that will be located on Lutz Road to Caldwell Tanks, Inc.
The bid from Caldwell came in at $1,227,900, with the sum being appropriated from the Capital Improvement Fund.
In other business, council:
• held a public meeting regarding the renewal application for farmland in the agricultural district. The application was approved by council.
• held a second reading on the adopting of the village’s comprehensive plan for 2021.
• held a second reading of Ordinance 2021-22 to amend chapter 152-zoning.
• approved the updated joint solid waste managment plan for the joint solid waste management district of Defiance, Fulton, Paulding and Williams counties. The plan was originally adopted in February of 2021.
