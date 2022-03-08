ARCHBOLD — Village council here gave an additional reading Monday to ordinances that would raise municipal water and sewer rates this year, but saved passage for its next meeting later this month.
During its regular session Monday, council let lie the two ordinances after second readings, moving them on to third and final readings on March 21. If approved, they would increase rates by 3% beginning in June.
According to Village Administrator Donna Dettling, council usually approves 3% rate increases on an annual basis "to keep up with cost-of-living" expenses, but she cautioned that with inflation these may not be enough. Council will take another look at the rates later.
The two ordinances were the only legislative items handled by council Monday.
On another topic, council continued to discuss the possible closure of Ohio 66 (North Defiance Street) in the downtown to provide room for four different one-day events this year.
On Feb. 21, council had let lie a related resolution allowing the closures, but some Archbold business owners expressed concern.
Several persons attended Monday's meeting to discuss the matter further, according to Dettling, but the legislation did not reappear before council. She explained that the resolution will be scheduled for council's March 21 meeting.
The aforementioned events include two musical concerts on Friday nights, a go-car event and the annual "Parade of Lights."
In other business Monday, council:
• received the village income tax report from Dettling showing that this year's receipts have increased by 6.7% from the same time last year.
• was updated on February's fire/EMS call total for the Archbold-German Township Fire Department. The department received 104 calls for service in February, up from 75 in January.
• received the village police department's monthly report for February. The department received 1,114 "requests for service," including 484 house checks and 334 business checks. Thirteen traffic citations were issued along with 86 warnings.
