ARCHBOLD — Village council here gave additional readings Monday to a pair of ordinances that figure to come up for a final vote later this month.
As it did during the Sept. 19 meeting, council let lie after second readings ordinances concerning golf cart usage throughout the town and right turns on red for vehicles on Stryker Street (Ohio 2) turning south onto Defiance Street.
The first legislative item would amend chapter 72 of the village's ordinances stipulating where golf carts can be driven on municipal streets.
Specifically, the ordinance states that "golf carts are permitted to operate on all village streets where the posted speed limit is 40 (mph) or less, except for (Ohio 66) south of Short Buehrer Road and (Ohio 66) north of Lutz Road within Archbold corporation limits provided they comply with all state and local laws."
It also notes that golf cart operators would have to have a valid Ohio driver's license, proper registration for the cart and insurance proof.
The penalty for a violation of the ordinance would be a minor misdemeanor for the first offense and a fourth-degree misdemeanor for a second offense.
Originally, the ordinance had stated that "golf carts are permitted to operate on all village streets within Archbold corporation limits provided they comply with all state and local laws."
Also let lie Monday was an ordinance repealing ordinance 2020-12 prohibiting right turns on red for vehicles on Stryker Street (Ohio 2) turning south onto Defiance Street. The ordinance will return for a third and final reading at council's Oct. 17 meeting.
Village Administrator Donna Dettling previously told The Crescent-News that the legislation had been enacted (in 2020) after a couple of incidents — one involving a scooter and the other a bicycle — at the intersection in 2019. However, the expectation was that the right-turn restriction would be revisited in the future, she indicated.
In other business Monday, council:
• passed an emergency ordinance amending the city's 2022 budget appropriations. The biggest change is in the water fund which shows a $135,000 increase. The ordinance's emergency clause means it becomes law immediately rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
• approved an annual emergency resolution accepting amounts and rates authorized by Fulton County's budget commission on existing property tax levies.
• received a presentation from a group of young people who would like to set up at a community garden in Archbold. According to Dettling, the group has various locations in mind, including a couple on village-owned property. "They still have some pieces to sort out," she said. "They got their eyes on a couple of areas."
• learned from Dettling that receipts from the village's income tax have generated $4.3 million through September, and is running 10% ahead of last year's total through the same period. A 0.3% increase approved by village voters in May will be added in January.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.