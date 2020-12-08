ARCHBOLD — During its meeting on Monday, Archbold Village Council held the third and final reading on a pair of ordinances that will see an increase in the water and wastewater rates within the village.
Village administrator Donna Dettling noted this fall that council would take its time before passing the legislation.
On Monday, council held its third reading on the ordinances and unanimously passed the legislation that will increase water and wastewater services by 3% each.
According to numbers provided by village officials, the approved change means a water rate increase of $3.86 per 1,000 gallons for the first million gallons of usage and $3.28 per 1,000 gallons for the next 10 million.
A minimum monthly charge would be $13.98.
The change in wastewater rate would increase to $22.96 (the minimum monthly charge) for the first 1,000 gallons and $4.49 for the next 50,000 gallons.
Both increases, which will help to fund operations and debt, will begin with the June 1, 2021, billing.
Officials noted that during their work on the ordinances that they compared their new rates with those of other municipalities around the region and noted that “we’re still one of the lower ones in the region.”
In other business, council:
• approved bills and payroll in the amount of $786,530.02.
• transferred funds from special assessment fund #1 and #2-1997 to the general fund. Dettling noted the fund was opened in 1997 and the village paid of the fund in 2020 and that any residual money, in this case just over $1,400 needed to be cleared out and transferred to the general fund. Officials also noted that the village has two other such funds, with one being scheduled to be paid off in 2021 and the other in 2024.
• adopted a revised employee pay-plan manual. Village officials conducted a compensation study, along with a review of the village’s compensation practices in an effort to revamp the village’s former “merit system” of pay increases.
• amended appropriations housekeeping trying to figure out no line items go negative will clean this up; wastewater treatment plant project change orders that were approved for this needed to be adopted before the end of the year.
• discussed the village’s income tax receipts. Dettling noted that while the village’s year-to-date numbers are down 1.86% overall from last year, for November numbers increased to 3.14% above those of November of 2019. Said Mayor Brad Grime about the jump: “something good is happening out there.”
• discussed the closure of village administrative offices to visitors and talked about of some other places around the village were handling the fight against COVID-19. Grime pointed out the stellar efforts of the staff at Fairlawn Retirement Community, located on the village’s north side. Said Grime: “Our hearts go out to them, they should be commended for what they have done (to keep everyone safe) ... that community was one of our big concerns from the get-go and they have things as controlled as they can and that’s nice. Added council president Kevin Morton: “We know it’s been a daily battle (for them) and it’s been very expensive to be on the defensive against this.”
