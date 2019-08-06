ARCHBOLD — During its meeting on Monday, Archbold Village Council approved a handful of legislative items, while welcoming a pair of new police officers to the village.
Grant Schaffner and Jared Sanchez were sworn in during a ceremony on Monday as the village’s newest police officers.
Both Schaffner and Shanchez are recent graduates of the Northwest State Community College law enforcement academy, while also having local law enforcement experience.
Schaffner comes to Archbold after being an auxiliary officer for the village of Fayette, while Sanchez was a part-time officer for the village of Antwerp.
Schaffner’s official first day on duty was Monday. Sanchez will begin on Aug. 19.
In other business, council:
• amended appropriations for ordinance 2019-08.
• accepted the bid from Krueger Construction for a contract for miscellaneous sidewalk improvements throughout the village. The bid accepted came in the amount of $30,269.00 and will be appropriated from the capital projects fund. The village received two bids for the contract.
• authorized the village administrator to execute amendment No. 1 to the customer supply agreement for the village’s large electric accounts with First Energy Solutions. The change will come in the village’s rate for power for the water and wastewater treatment plants. The village’s original pricing was at 4.97 cents per kWh and was locked in until June 2020. However, the village received a proposed new rate of 4.50 centers per kWH which will be effective beginning in September and be locked in for 36 months. The savings to the village will be approximately $14,000.
• scheduled its next meeting for Aug. 19 at 5:30 p.m.
