ARCHBOLD — Village council here handled several matters concerning water and sewer projects during its regular meeting Monday night.
Council approved all three resolutions on its agenda, each water- and sewer-related.
One allows a $110,235 contract change order with Peterson Construction Co., Wapakoneta, which is building the village’s new granulated-activated carbon (GAC) treatment system at the village water plant. The change order adds to the original project cost of $7.5 million.
Village Administrator Donna Dettling told The Crescent-News that the change won’t affect the project timeline.
“At this point we’re still planning for it to be up and running by summer,” she said.
The GAC system will filter out impurities such as trihalomethanes — believed to be a health hazard to some segments of the population — from the town’s drinking water.
Dettling said new tanks for the GAC process have arrived although there may be “some delivery issues” with the building that will house them. Still, the project is “moving along really good,” she explained.
The resolution contains an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law immediately rather than after the regular waiting period.
Also Monday, council approved a resolution allowing a contract with Bryan Excavating, Bryan, for a water and sewer line project on Walnut Street. Sanitary sewer repairs are the main component of the work.
The cost is $208,785, which is 5.1% above the engineer’s estimate ($198,700), but within the 10% provision allowed by law. The contract completion deadline is May 31, 2022.
The other bidder on the project was E & K Contractors, Inc., Toledo, at $297,225.
Keeping with water-related projects, Dettling noted that signs will be erected at Lutz Road and County Road 22 where the village’s new water tower project is underway. The signs will help explain what is going on there, according to Dettling.
The tank is being built on a 200-acre site purchased some years ago by the village for a future reservoir, if needed. The village uses two small reservoirs now.
She said foundation work is unfolding now for the tank which eventually will replace one on West Street, built approximately 60 years ago.
“That was put into service in 1952,” she said. “We’ve been able to take really good care of it and keep it going all these years.”
The old tank will be taken down after the new one goes into service, Dettling explained.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved an emergency resolution allowing contracts to purchase water and wastewater chemicals for 2022.
• learned that village income tax receipts increased by 15.8% in October compared to the same month in 2020. While Dettling indicated that the significance of this compared to a year complicated by the coronavirus situation is difficult to gauge, she said “we’ll take it.”
