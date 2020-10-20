ARCHBOLD — During its meeting on Monday, the Archbold Village Council approved its lone piece of legislation.
The single piece of legislation on the agenda was a change order for the recently finished project that included waterline and sanitary sewer work on Frey Road.
The finished cost of the project came in at $3,700 under the projected budgeted amount.
Council approved the change order.
After its regular council meeting, officials held a utility committee meeting to discuss several upcoming water and wastewater projects within the village and one involving the village.
“It’s pretty quiet around here right now,” said Mayor Brad Grime. “But we’re looking ahead. We’re talking about and looking at a lot of projects down the road.”
Council’s next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 2.
