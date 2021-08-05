• Fulton County
Archbold Council:
During its meeting on Monday, the Archbold village council handled a light agenda. Council approved a change order for the Brush Creek Lift Station Improvements Project while also OK'ing the village engineer to advertise for a request for qualifications to complete a storm water infrastructure evaluation.
