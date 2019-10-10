ARCHBOLD — During its recent meeting, Archbold Village Council handled a handful of legislative items.
Council held third and final readings to adjust monthly residential refuse service and an ordinance amending Chapter 33, mandatory filing and landlord reporting.
Both legislative items passed.
In other business, council okayed a proposal for planning and technical services from Reveille Planning and Development and authorized the administrator to execute a contract of sale for real estate located at 608 S. Pleasant St.
