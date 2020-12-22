ARCHBOLD — During its meeting on Monday, the Archbold Village Council approved several legislative items, including appropriations and expenses for the upcoming year.
After approving appropriations for fiscal year 2021, village administrator Donna Dettling noted that while the village is on the books for “spending $23 million,” that much of that money is earmarked for the water and wastewater project.
Dettling also noted that other projected numbers look to be in the village’s favor.
Said Dettling: “Our revenue is looking good and is (projected) well above what we’re planning to spend.”
In other business, council:
• accepted a change order for miscellaneous street resurfacing projects. The change order was for a decrease of just over $27,500, with a final project cost of $355,274.
• accepted a change order for miscellaneous sidewalk improvement projects. The change order was for an increase of $1,024, bringing the final project total to $46,554.
• established a new “Special Revenue Fund 211” to account for the Coronavirus Relief Fund distribution. According to Dettling it was a bit of housekeeping that village officials needed to have done to correctly show how those funds were used by the village. Dettling noted that the village used its $293,000 in allotted funds and “everything is accounted for, the auditors just want to see it in a separate fund.”
