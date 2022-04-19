ARCHBOLD — Village council here approved legislation Monday night related to the annexation of property for a new Dollar General store near the town’s west environs.
Two related resolutions highlighted council’s legislative agenda Monday.
Rodney Kinsman has petitioned the city for annexation into Archbold of 5.9228 acres in Section 31 of German Township at the corner of Ohio 2 and Fulton County Road 24.
One resolution authorizes an agreement with German Township for the annexation allowing access to village utilities and services.
The legislation also noted that “the proposed property owner has submitted preliminary plans to develop a retail facility in order to lease this to Dollar General Corporation.” And it notes that the zoning designation will be B-2 (highway and commercial business).
A second resolution stipulates the services that the village will provide to the property if annexed.
Each resolution contains an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law immediately rather than after the regular waiting period.
Dollar General would like to complete the new store before year’s end, according to Village Administrator Donna Dettling.
Archbold also has a Dollar General Store along Ohio 66 on the south part of town.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved an emergency ordinance making changes to certain village water, wastewater and stormwater fees. The new rates are: security deposit for water and sewer, $200; security deposit for water only or sewer only, $100; turn-off and turn-off fee inside Archbold, $25; turn-on and turn-off fee outside Archold, $35; delinquent account turn-on inside Archbold, $50; delinquent account turn-on outside Archbold, $70; bulk water from hydrants, $10 for the first 1,000 gallons and $5 for each successive 1,000 gallons; water utility access fee, $65 per foot of frontage; sanitary and sewer utility access fee, $60 per foot of frontage.
• learned that the village received recertification from the Ohio Department of Development for its expanded community reinvestment area (CRA). This now includes the entire town, thus allowing residential areas to be included, according to Dettling. CRAs provide landowners with investment incentives through property tax breaks.
• received an update from the village’s new economic development coordinator, Jim Wyse.
