ARCHBOLD — During its meeting on Monday, Archbold Village Council held a pair of first readings, while also giving their support to Sauder Village’s application to take part in a recreational trail program.
Sauder’s desire is to convert and widen an existing trail and turn it into a “multi-use, ADA-compliant trail.” The hope is to eventually work with the village to connect Sauder Village to the Wabash Cannonball Trail.
The resolution approved by council authorized Archbold village officials to commit up to $300,000 in funds over two fiscal years for the improvement of the trail.
In other business, council:
• held a pair of first readings. One reading was on a resolution to adopt the village of Archbold 2021 comprehensive plan. The comprehensive plan will be a means to “achieve the preferred future of the community” and will “be essential to the development of amendments to the Archbold code of ordinances that will support the implementation of the comprehensive plan.” The second reading of the plan is scheduled for March 15. The other first reading was an ordinance to amending chapter 152-zoning.
• transferred unclaimed funds from the water meter trust fund to the general fund.
