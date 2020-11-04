ARCHBOLD — During its meeting on Monday, the Archbold Village Council held a healthy discussion on one piece of legislation, while holding a first reading on a pair of water issues.
During the meeting, village officials heard a report from Jen Kidder of the parks and recreation department concerning the possible creation of a splash pad at Ruihley Park.
Kidder discussed possible funding options in an effort to not burden the village with funding the entire cost of the project.
Council then approved, by a 5-1 vote, a resolution authorizing Kidder to submit an application to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Land and Water Conservation Fund for financial assistance.
Brad Short was the lone nay, citing a desire for additional research into funding options.
Council also held a pair of first readings on legislation that would see a rate increase for the villages water and sewer services.
According to village administrator Donna Dettling, council will take its time before passing the new ordinance holding all three readings. Additional readings are scheduled for later this month, with the ordinance up for a final vote during council's second meeting in December.
Dettling also noted that increase would see a 3% raise in rates for both the village's water and wastewater services.
That change would mean a water rate increase of $3.86 per 1,000 gallons for the first million gallons of usage and $3.28 per 1,000 gallons for the next 10 million. A minimum monthly charge would be $13.98.
The change in wastewater rate would increase to $22.96 (the minimum monthly charge) for the first 1,000 gallons and $4.49 for the next 50,000 gallons.
If approved, both increases would begin with the June 1, 2021, billing.
In other business, council:
• accepted a bid for the purchase of chemicals for the water and wastewater for 2021.
• accepted the recommendation from the finance committee for changes to the village's employee pay plan and employee wage increase, effective in 2021.
• authorized the village administrator to advertise for bids for the elevated storage tank project.
• scheduled its next meeting for Nov. 19 at 5:30 p.m.
