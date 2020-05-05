ARCHBOLD — During a brief meeting on Monday, Archbold Village Council approved one legislative item while discussing what route to take on future projects within the village.
The lone legislative item approved, authorized officials to borrow $500,000 in “anticipation of an upcoming OWDA loan” to be used for the water treatment plant project.
“This is like a bridge note,” explained village administrator Donna Dettling. “We can submit any applications until they get the bids back on the project and we’ll need the cash flow to cover the design portion of the project.”
The project, which has an estimated cost of around $7 million, will include upgrading the plant’s granular activated carbon and scour systems, its gravity filters and filter medium replacement.
During discussion items, Dettling noted that, due in large part to the coronavirus pandemic, village income tax receipts are down 7.4%, which led to discussion on what route the village should take on upcoming projects.
“It’s going to be a tough year,” admitted Councilman Kevin Eicher. “Until people get back to work and the income tax receipts (increase again) maybe we should wait on some of these projects unless there is a necessity.”
Councilman Vaughn Bentz had a different view of future projects. Said Bentz: “I don’t know that we want to overload 2020-21 too much.”
Kevin Morton agreed.
“Even though we’re down, we’re not down 100%,” said Morton. “I think we need to keep some things moving as much as possible. With the mayor’s (Brad Grime), Donna’s (Dettling) and Dexter’s (village engineer Dexter Krueger) leadership, we pulled back right away (from doing projects during in the pandemic) and that helped, now we’re able to see the whole picture better and decide what route we want to take.”
Grime added that he too thought the village could handle some projects during this time and that village officials would have a “good handle” on budgetary concerns sometime this summer.
In other business, council:
• discussed the timeframe for possible recycling within the village with ARS. Village and ARS officials said they have not received word yet on when recycling will restart for residents. Also discussed possibility of having a village clean-up day.
• discussed the park board’s upcoming meeting on Wednesday and the possible decision to delay the opening of the pools or the possible decision to not open them this year.
• noted they have been in contact with Norfolk and Southern officials about the delay in the rubber inserts project.
• approved bills and payroll in the amount of $499,729.59.
• approved council meeting minutes from the meeting held on April 20.
