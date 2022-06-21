ARCHBOLD — Village council here declined to oppose provisions of a new state bill concerning fireworks discharge within town limits during its meeting Monday and also welcomed a new clerk.
Council discussed an emergency ordinance concerning Ohio House Bill 172, but decided to take no action opting out of its provisions. But a motion for suspension of council’s procedural rules allowing a final vote died for lack of a second, according to Village Administrator Donna Dettling.
Municipalities had the option of passing legislation that would prohibit the bill’s provision eliminating a ban on the discharge of fireworks within their corporation limits. In the absence of such a measure, the bill takes effect on July 1.
Dettling informed the The Crescent-News that according to the village’s legal counsel, “local governments must enact to override the provisions in 172 if they want to continue to ban the discharge of fireworks. Otherwise the law would be in effect July 1.”
This action contravened the recommendation of the village’s police chief, she noted.
“A lot of communities are continuing the ban,” said Dettling. “The mayor (Brad Grimes) wasn’t happy, and he’s going to check with legal counsel (today) and we’ll see what happens.”
Also Monday, council approved an emergency ordinance naming Cassie Storrer as the council’s new clerk effective July 1.
She replaces Laurie Storrer who stepped down recently after 25 years.
The ordinance becomes law immediately due to the emergency clause.
Although the new clerk attended Monday’s meeting, she won’t take her new position until council’s next meeting in July.
The third legislative item handled by council Monday was an emergency resolution approving a change order to a contract for the reconstruction of a sanitary sewer line on Walnut Street. It passed following a suspension of procedural rules and a final vote.
The change order decreases the final bill with the contractor (Bryan Excavating) by $5,022, according to Dettling.
