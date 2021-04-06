ARCHBOLD — Water and wastewater issues continued to top Archbold council’s agenda during its meeting on Monday.
During its meeting, council approved a pair of change orders for the village’s wastewater plant improvement project while also giving the go-ahead on an ordinance that adjusts “certain water, wastewater and stormwater fees.”
The major change in rate adjustments comes from the fee for “access to utility”. That rate went from $45 per foot of frontage to $55 per foot of frontage.
Other fees, including: security deposits ($200 inside the corporation/$100 outside the corporation; turn-on and turn-off fees $25 inside the corporation/$35 outside the corporation) stayed the same.
In the change orders, one saw an increase of $2,629 for additional costs of “saw cutting related to the Aeration Tank Walls,” while the other saw a modification in the contract with cost change.
Council also showed its support for the return of a mail processing operation to the Toledo facility.
Council joined the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce in “strongly urging the United States Postal Service to consider returning mail processing operations to its sorting facility in Toledo.”
The resolution claims “untimely mail delivery” and a survey where 70% of the Toledo Chamber of Commerce indicated delays in delivery as just a few of the reasons a return to the Toledo facility is needed.
In other business, council:
• held a third, and final, reading of the village’s comprehensive plan. The plan “incorporated dynamic participation through several community surveys to identify the preferred future” for the village and and will act as an “official planning guide” for the future path of the village.
• held a third, and final reading, of an ordinance amending the village’s zoning areas.
• approved a resolution authorizing the village administrator to advertise for bids for the East Lugbill Road Water line Improvement Project. The engineer’s preliminary estimate is set at $300,000. The project is for approximately 1,650 feet of new 12-inch water main to be install along the south side of E. Lugbill road from the east side of the Sauder Technical Center to the east side of Granite Industries. The current 8-inch cast iron and 12-inch ductile iron water mains on the north side of E. Lugbill Road have recently experienced several water main breaks, creating a need for the replacement project.
• amended an ordinance regarding peddlers and solicitors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.