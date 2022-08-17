ARCHBOLD — Changes may be coming to a busy intersection here in the future.
Village council discussed changes to the traffic light on South Defiance Street (Ohio 66) at the intersection with West Barre Road (to the east) and Lafayette Street (to the west) during its Monday meeting.
An outside engineering firm (DGL Consulting Engineers) has recommended changes to improve safety.
"Split phasing" is one option to help resolve some of the issues that reportedly arise at the intersection. This would allow traffic on Lafayette Street and/or West Barre Road to make turns while other traffic would be required to stop.
At present, traffic on Lafayette and West Barre each has a green light at the same time, which can create issues when traffic volumes are higher, according to a report provided by Archbold Village Engineer Dexter Krueger to Village Administrator Donna Dettling.
Temporary signs would be installed if the changes are made informing motorists, according to information provided by the village.
Krueger noted that the intersection was studied "in an effort to improve both safety and opposing traffic conflicts."
In other business Monday, council:
• passed an emergency resolution making pay adjustments for certain fire and EMS department employees. Firefighter II certification will entitle full- and part-time employees to a 50-cent per hour raise. The legislation's emergency clause means it becomes law immediately rather than after the regular waiting period.
• approved an emergency resolution allowing a change order on the East Lutz Road improvement project for $7,692.45, bringing the final contract cost to $973,082.45.
• passed an emergency resolution authorizing a contract with J & S Concrete, LLC, for miscellaneous sidewalk improvements south of the Norfolk South Railroad that cuts through the middle of town. The cost is $43,805 with the village's capital improvements fund covering the bill.
• was informed that the Archbold-German Township Fire Department handled 101 fire and EMS calls during July, up from 95 in June. Through the first seven months of 2022 the department handled 630 calls.
• learned that the village police department handled 533 calls for service in July, about the same as June (535). The biggest number by far in July (180) is business checks while traffic offenses were second (62). For the year, calls for service have totaled 5,915.
