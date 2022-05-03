ARCHBOLD — Village council here continued to update some of the town’s administrative measures during its bi-monthly meeting Monday.
The only legislation on the agenda — a resolution setting a new fee schedule on planning and zoning measures — was approved.
The legislation’s emergency clause means it becomes law immediately rather than after the regular waiting period.
Under the resolution approved Monday, the new fees, include:
• zoning permits: single family residential, $100; two-family residential, $150; multi-family residential, $175; each additional unit in excess of three, $25; residential additional, $50; accessory buildings, fences, pools, decks, $40; sign permits, $25; change of use, not including structures, $200; commercial alteration up to $25,000, $75; minor commercial site plan review (less than 5,000 square-feet), $250; major commercial site plan review (greater than 5,000 square-feet), $500.
• planning commission: rezoning, $250; conditional use, $175; planned unit development, $350; site plan review, $250.
• board of zoning appeals: variance/appeal. $250.
The ordinance noted that fees were last updated 20 years ago in 2002.
This is part of an upgrade to the village’s zoning code that council recently approved and follows approval of the village’s new comprehensive strategy plan. Still to come is an update to the village’s subdivision code, which hasn’t been changed since 1966, according to Village Administrator Donna Dettling.
She said this could be completed — and ready for council’s consideration — in a “ few months.” This too is part of the comprehensive plan that was adopted last year.
In other business Monday:
• learned from Dettling that receipts from the village’s income tax are up 4.7% over the same period of 2021.
• discussed the village’s fire rating by the Insurance Services Office. Dettling said the rating (four) is the same as four years ago.
