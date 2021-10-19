ARCHBOLD — Village council here has accepted a plan to hire additional firefighters and increase wages for all municipal employees next year.
Two related resolutions were approved during council’s regular meeting Monday.
One of them approves 4% raises for the village’s 52 employees — including police and fire — beginning Jan. 2. The action followed a recommendation made by council’s finance committee during a meeting on Oct. 11.
The village provided 3% raises this year, according to Archbold Administrator Donna Dettling.
Asked why future raises were increased to 4%, Dettling told The Crescent-News: “The cost of living is going up. They (the committee) usually look at the CPI (Consumer Price Index).”
On another labor-related front, council approved a resolution authorizing the hiring of four full-time firefighters/EMTs in 2022. This will allow the village to meet minimum staffing requirements for its next EMS/fire contract with the county.
Dettling said the village was managing the requirement by utilizing part-time firefighters working 12-hour shifts. However, officials didn’t want to risk falling short of the contract requirement, she added.
She is hopeful that a deep roster of part-time firefighters will allow the village to fill the new full-time spots from within.
“We’re going to do an internal posting because we got so many part-time people interested in full-time,” Dettling explained, adding that the village hopes to be ready to hire four people in January.
Each of the above resolutions contained an emergency clause, allowing them to become law immediately rather than after a specified waiting period.
Dettling isn’t sure how much additional money the four full-time positions will place on municipal finances. While the village may be OK in the first couple years, she said “we’re going to be needing the general fund to subsidize it, no question.”
EMA service is funded by a levy through the county, which then disperses funds to the various political subdivisions, according to Dettling.
The only other legislation approved by council Monday was a resolution advancing money in the general fund to the Lugbill 6th/Primrose Special Assessment Fund. This covers infrastructure built in an Archbold subdivision some years ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.