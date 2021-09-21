ARCHBOLD — Village council here approved legislation Monday that will allow upgrades to the town’s municipal building.
A related resolution was one of three legislative items adopted by council which also addressed concerns about the planned Circle K renovation project downtown (see below).
The aforementioned resolution concerning the village’s town hall project passed as an emergency after a suspension of procedural rules.
The resolution allows a contract with 5G Architecture, Archbold, with expenditures up to $200,000.
The main tasks include installation of a new roof and HVAC units, according to Village Administrator Donna Dettling. The project will be undertaken in 2020, she informed The Crescent-News Monday, but with an expected six-month delay in HVAC delivery, officials wanted to get moving on approval.
A large brick building believed to have been built in the 19th century, the village town hall has been remodeled in the past, according to Dettling.
“The village has owned it for a very long time and done various remodels,” said Dettling.
Also Monday, council discussed the planned Circle K construction project.
Council approved a site plan in June for a new Circle K at the corner of Defiance and Stryker streets. A building there — once a hardware and furniture store — will be demolished and replaced with a bigger Circle K than exists now in Archbold.
According to Dettling, the village set the record straight that council supports the project. She said “a lot of rumors” have been circulating that “council doesn’t support the project” and is trying to put a stop to it.
“It’s not the truth,” she said. “We’re trying to work with them (Circle K) as much as we can to keep that project moving forward.”
Dettling noted that the corner will look “very, very different than what you see today. It’s a huge project.”
In other business, council:
• approved an emergency resolution allowing an EMS agreement with county commissioners and the village for the period 2022-2026. The agreement is approved between county commissioners and seven political subdivisions in the county every five years.
• handled a question about water quality from Brittany Menchaca. She was updated on the ongoing granulated activated carbon upgrade at the water plant which will take care of issues with trihalomethanes (THMs). Notices advising of THM levels are sent out by the village quarterly.
• approved an emergency resolution allowing the sale of a village-owned office building at 1313 S. Defiance St. to Joe Short. The building was deeded to the village by Farmers and Merchants State Bank in April. Dettling said Short has been attempting to find a new location for his insurance business.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.