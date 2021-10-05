ARCHBOLD — Village council here cleared the way for an annual holiday celebration this fall.
A related resolution was one of six legislative items handled by council during its first meeting of the month late Monday afternoon.
The emergency ordinance was approved following a suspension of council’s procedural rules with passage on the legislation’s first time before council. It allows the temporary closure of North Defiance Street (Ohio 66) for the Archbold Chamber of Commerce’s annual holiday light parade on Nov. 26.
The event features a holiday parade down the main street in Archbold (Ohio 66) and over to Ruihley Park where the Chamber plans to set up its annual light display again this year.
Village Administrator Donna Detling said the Chamber will receive a lot of help from the village government and volunteers in putting up the display.
She noted that 15 to 20 entries were made in the parade last year.
The ordinance’s emergency clause allows the legislation to become law immediately rather than after a waiting period.
In another matter, Detling informed council that receipts from the city’s 1.5% income tax increased by 14.2% in September compared to the same month in 2020.
“We’re hoping by the end of the year to be up 10%,” Detling told The Crescent-News following Monday’s meeting.
Asked the suspected reason for the double-digit increases, she said: “I think people are back to work and things are happening. Most of our larger industries are seeing a little uptick.”
In other business Monday, council:
• was informed that the official U.S.Census count has tallied Archbold’s population at 4,516, a reduction of 170 from the 2010 Census.
• passed an emergency resolution accepting a change order for the wastewater treatment plant improvement project. Detling said this is the final balancing measure needed to wrap up the project.
• approved an emergency resolution allowing bids for the Walnut Street sanitary sewer and water line project. A sanitary sewer repair is the main component of the project with work likely to begin this year, according to Detling.
• passed an emergency resolution accepting a change order of the Woodland Oaks II project. This too represents a final balance for the project, which was undertaken this year in a subdivision on the south end of town. The cost exceeded $1 million for the work which included a street rebuild as well as water and sewer line installation. Landscaping work is about all the remains, Detling noted.
• approved an emergency resolution accepting amounts determined by the budget commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies. This measure concerning existing property tax millage is approved each year.
• passed an emergency resolution allowing a change order for the East Holland Street improvement project. This allows a final balancing for the project with a price tag of $943,215. It also included a street rebuild and sanitary and water line replacement.
• passed a motion waiving a hearing with the Fulton County Budget Commission concerning how the village’s share of undivided state local government funds are apportioned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.