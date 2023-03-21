ARCHBOLD — Village council approved legislation here Monday night allowing a contract for the town’s 2023 resurfacing program and new stormwater regulations.
Two related ordinances were the only legislative items handled by council during its second meeting of the month. The resurfacing ordinance allows a contract with Gerken Paving, Napoleon, in the amount of $382,770. The program calls for repaving Walnut Street; South Lincoln Street, between West Barre Road and Union Street; Meadow Road, between Murbach Street and East Holland Street; Willow Way, between South Defiance Street to Pin Oak Place; and Linden Place.
The engineer’s estimate was $420,000.
A second ordinance approved Monday adopts stormwater regulations following a study underway for the past year with public meetings on June 15, Oct. 19 and March 7.
“We want to reduce flooding, protect the streams and improve water quality,” said Village Administrator Donna Dettling. “We’ve been at it for over a year trying to figure out stormwater facilities ... and recommendations came out of that.”
Each of the ordinances contained an emergency clause, meaning they become law upon the mayor’s signature rather than after the regular waiting period.
In another matter Monday, council had one visitor — resident Aaron Babcock expressed interest in running for a seat later this year, according to Dettling.
The deadline to seek one of the three council seats up for election in November is Aug. 9.
