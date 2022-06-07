ARCHBOLD — This town’s paving program was approved Monday night by village council, though the cost came in a little higher than hoped.
A related emergency resolution authorizing a contract with Gerken Paving, Inc., Napoleon, was approved following a suspension of procedural rules during council’s first meeting of the month Monday.
The cost is $188,750, a figure that exceeds the engineer’s estimate ($165,000) by 14.4%.
Although this exceeds the estimate by more than 10% — an amount requiring rejection under some state rules — Village Administrator Donna Dettling said the village can accept the bid because it is a charter community, and there are extenuating circumstances. Specifically, she noted that the cost has increased recently due to fuel and asphalt costs.
On another front, Dettling discussed the latest trihalomethane (THMs) notices sent to village residents. These still showed higher levels of THMs, but are expected to go away as the village’s new granulated activated carbon system removes THMs — deemed a health hazard by EPA to some segments of the population — is working as intended.
The new system, built by Peterson Construction Co., Wapakoneta, at a cost of $7.7 million, has been online since April.
“It’s working exactly as we wanted it to,” Dettling told The Crescent-News Monday. “It’s absolutely reducing the organics and doing what it’s supposed to do.”
Also Monday, council discussed the proposed addition of flags downtown, perhaps in time for July 4 observations.
Dettling said flags measuring three feet by five feet will be added to approximately 12 decorative lightposts in the downtown. This effort will require retrofitting the lightposts, a task undertaken by an employee in the village street department.
In other business:
• council passed an emergency resolution making changes to the village employee handbook. This will increase vacation time to a maximum of five weeks, according to Dettling, to compete with benefits in surrounding communities.
• Dettling informed council that the village’s income tax receipts are up by 12.5% compared to the same time in May 2021. This does not take into account the 0.3% income tax increase approved by village voters in May to help pay for fire and police services.
• Mayor introduced Cassie Storrer as a possible council clerk candidate to replace Laurie Storrer who stepped down recently after 25 years. Council will consider legislation at its next meeting on June 20 appointing the new clerk.
