ARCHBOLD — Village council here approved a small increase in refuse collection rates for 2023, and also replaced its new budget with a smaller one, but mostly as an accounting tact.
The two measures that accomplished these actions — one an ordinance, the other a motion — highlighted council's first meeting of the year Tuesday.
The motion authorizes a change to ordinance 2019-46 concerning refuse collection rates. Effective on Jan. 15, monthly residential rates will go from $13 to $13.50.
This change was recommended by council's utility committee which met on Dec. 19.
Approved by council in 2019, the underlying ordinance notes that from January 2022 through December 2025, "monthly residential refuse rates will be adjusted annually to maintain a constant 20% general fund subsidy."
According to Village Administrator Donna Dettling, the refuse contract totals about $800,000 with the village's general fund subsidizing about $160,000 of that. ARS Refuse Service, Archbold, is the village's waste hauler.
The same ordinance states that monthly rates were set at $11.25 from January 2020 through December 2020 and at $13 from January 2021 through December 2021.
Also Tuesday, council approved an ordinance that repeals and replaces the 2023 budget that council approved last month, lowering total appropriations from $21,471,780.81 to $20,359,780.81. However, this may serve more as an accounting measure.
According to Village Administrator Donna Dettling, the new ordinance takes into account appropriations that were overlooked for an ongoing sanitary sewer lining project.
Therefore, instead of $6,312,000 in capital projects this year, the budgeted amount was decreased to $5,630,000. And a related American Rescue Plan Act appropriation has been reduced from $460,000 to $7,000.
Dettling told The Crescent-News that a purchased order (PO) was issued for the project last year.
"We appropriated for this project in 2022, the project was bid, awarded and a PO issued in 2022," she explained. "This encumbered the funds for our use in 2023 and therefore, these funds didn't need to be appropriated again in 2023. That's why you see the reductions for 2023 in capital outlay and ARPA."
As such, the village budget will show expenses that make the village budget the original amount ($21,471,780.81), according to Dettling.
The ordinance contains an emergency clause meaning it becomes law upon immediately rather than after a waiting period.
In another matter, council approved an emergency ordinance making annual appointments to city departments and boards/commissions.
This includes the reappointment of Leo Wixom as police chief, Dave Davis as fire chief and Mark Hagans as law director.
A second section of appointments consists of Council Member Karla Ball to the village planning commission, Councilman Chad Kern to the park board, Aaron Alt as planning director, Brad Short to the board of zoning appeals, Alt and Dettling (as alternate) to the Fulton County Regional Planning Commission, and Mayor Brad Grime and Dettling to the income tax review council.
Also Tuesday, council was informed that village income tax receipts were up 8.5% in 2022 when compared to the previous year for a total take of $5.6 million.
Dettling told The Crescent-News that while the total income tax is up, withholding — which accounted for $4.3 million of the total — only increased by 0.8% last year.
A new 0.3% income tax addition approved in 2022 by village voters becomes effective in January, but for the next year this will only be assessed on withholding, she noted.
In other business Tuesday, council:
• approved an annual emergency resolution allowing the sale of surplus property by internet auction. According to the legislation, this will include such things as "motor vehicles acquired for the use of municipal offices and departments, and road machinery, equipment, tools ... ."
• re-elected Ball as council president.
• welcomed new police clerk Emily Hileman who this year will fill a position that has been vacant.
