ARCHBOLD — Village council here has approved a change in its contract with a local waste hauler that will allow a fuel cost increase and another big refuse pickup day in town.
A related resolution was one of four legislative items approved by council during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The emergency resolution — which becomes law immediately rather than after the regular waiting period — allows a revised refuse service agreement with Archbold Refuse Service, Inc.
The amended contract will increase the fuel surcharge from $14.51 per stop per month to $15.38 effective in October. And it will allow one unlimited curbside pickup per year, a change recommended by council's utility committee.
According to Village Administrator Donna Dettling, the village had unlimited pickup once a month three years ago, but this was dropped altogether.
"We got rid of that three years ago and there's still been a bit of rumbling about it, so we decided to do one big pickup a year," she told The Crescent-News following Tuesday's meeting.
In other business, commissioners:
• learned from Dettling that village income tax receipts have increased 9.7% this year through August when compared to the first eight months of 2021.
• approved an emergency resolution allowing Fulton County commissioners to handle the village's electric aggregation purchasing program. Village voters approved the aggregation program in 2010. It allows savings on electricity bills for those participating in the program.
• passed an emergency resolution allowing application for Ohio Public Works Commission and Local Transportation Improvement Program funds.
• approved an emergency resolution authorizing a change order for the village's elevated water tank replacement project. The additional cost is $8,321.25, allowing a larger painted tank logo, interior fireproof coating and a unit heater for the tower base bell.
