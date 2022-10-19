ARCHBOLD — Village council here granted employee raises to municipal workers for next year during its meeting Monday and approved an ordinance permitting golf carts to operate in certain areas of town.
Those two matters were among the four legislative items council passed.
Among them was an emergency resolution accepting council's finance committee recommendation to provide all village employees with 6% raises beginning in January. It passed unanimously.
The same legislation also provides for a "one-time contribution" into a health savings accounts. This includes $500 for single plans and $1,000 for other plans.
The resolution's emergency clause means it becomes law immediately rather than after a waiting period.
On another matter, council approved unanimously an ordinance allowing golf carts on certain municipal streets. The ordinance passed after a third and final reading.
It states that "golf carts are permitted to operate on all village streets where the posted speed limit is 40 (mph) or less, except for (Ohio 66) south of Short Buehrer Road and (Ohio 66) north of Lutz Road within Archbold corporation limits provided they comply with all state and local laws."
According to the ordinance, golf cart operators would have to have a valid Ohio driver’s license, proper registration for the cart and insurance proof. The penalty for a violation of the ordinance would be a minor misdemeanor for the first offense and a fourth-degree misdemeanor for a second offense.
In other business Monday, council:
• passed an ordinance repealing ordinance 2020-12 prohibiting right turns on red for vehicles on Stryker Street (Ohio 2) turning south onto Defiance Street. It passed unanimously following a third and final reading. The legislation repeals an ordinance enacted following a couple of incidents — one involving a scooter and the other a bicycle — at the intersection in 2019.
• approved an emergency resolution allowing a change order in the Brush Creek lift station improvement contract with Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon. This decreases the cost by $8,544 for a final price of $690,805.06.
• reviewed the Archbold-German Township Fire Department report. It showed 88 calls in September, including 77 rescue runs, and 825 calls for the year.
• reviewed information from the Archbold Police Department showing 741 requests for service in September, up from 533 in August. The most numerous type of response for September was business checks at 290 followed by traffic offenses at 103.
