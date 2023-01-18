ARCHBOLD — Archbold Village Council authorized a couple of significant equipment expenditures during its meeting Monday night.
Two related resolutions were passed by council.
The first allows the purchase of a RAVO 5 iSeries street sweeper from Northeast Sweepers & Rental, Inc., Toledo.
Base price for the purchase is $263,427.36, but with options — including a broom weed cutter attachment — the total cost is $298,849.80. Funds from the village's capital street maintenance budget will cover the expense.
According to Village Administrator Donna Dettling, the municipal government will take possession of the street sweeper this week as the process for acquiring it started some time ago.
"It's been on our capital list for awhile," she said.
The village's old street sweeper has been sold on GovDeals.com for $24,850, Dettling informed The Crescent-News.
Also approved Monday was the purchase of two 2023 Dodge Chargers from Terry Henricks Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Archbold, for the village police department.
According to the legislation, the cost is not to exceed $72,000 with the village's capital projects budget covering the expense.
These vehicles were ordered and won't come in for awhile, according to Dettling, but will arrive in 2023.
"We'll definitely get them this year," she said.
One will replace an aging police cruiser, the other will represent an addition to the fleet, Dettling explained.
Both resolutions contain emergency clauses, meaning they become law immediately rather than after the regular waiting period.
Also Monday, council received monthly reports for the police and fire departments.
The Archbold-German Township Fire Department handled 12 fire calls in December along with 77 rescue calls, 53 of them involving transports to medical facilities.
Meanwhile, the police department fielded 881 calls for service last month, including 309 house checks, 177 traffic offenses and 117 business checks. The department made 13 adult arrests on criminal offenses — including six drug arrests — along with one juvenile arrest.
For all of 2022, the police department fielded 9,892 calls for service.
In other business Monday, council:
• passed an emergency resolution approving payment of $23,819 to Utility Service Co., Inc., for the village's million-gallon water tank project. The legislation was required because the purchase order wasn't secured before an invoice was sent, according to Dettling.
• received the annual report from Fire Chief Dave Davis.
• received a presentation from the village's economic development coordinator, Jim Wyse. He showed a video that encourages Archbold alumni to return to the village for employment opportunities.
