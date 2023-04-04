ARCHBOLD — Village council here handled a short agenda Monday, passing its only two resolutions.
ARCHBOLD — Village council here handled a short agenda Monday, passing its only two resolutions.
One of them allows the transfer of money from the general fund to the village parks fund to accommodate a recent change in the town’s income tax.
A 0.3% increase was approved by Archbold voters last year, hiking the rate on Jan. 1 from 1.5% to 1.8%. However, this change also “created unexpected implementation challenges resulting in a revenue hardship for the park fund,” the resolution states.
A memo from Village Administrator Donna Dettling also noted that how the tax proceeds are allocated created the concern, but this will be resolved in 2024 “when prior year 2023 (percent) change comparisons are all at the same allocation factor.”
Therefore, the legislation authorizes the transfer of $13,443.10 to the park fund.
Speaking of income tax revenues, Dettling informed council that these were up 13% overall, but only because of the voter-approved tax increase.
Without the increase, she said, income tax receipts would be down 5.7% in a year-over-year comparison.
Also approved Monday, was a resolution allowing a master purchase agreement for electric commodity sales with AEP Energy or Dynegy. Palmer Energy handles the power purchasing for the village.
This will provide “favorable” rates for power purchased from one of these two companies for the village’s “lighting accounts” based on the lowest price.
According Dettling, this will provide fixed rates for seven accounts — one for the village’s downtown metered decorative lighting and six for traffic signals. Other lighting in town is unmetered and is not part of the agreement, she indicated.
Both resolutions contain emergency clauses, meaning they become law immediately rather than after the regular waiting period.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.