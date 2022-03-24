ARCHBOLD — A water and sewer rate increase is set to go into affect here later this year.
That’s because two ordinances that bring about the 3% increases beginning in June were approved by village council during its Monday meeting. The two numbered among the seven legislative items handled by council.
According to Village Administrator Donna Dettling, council usually approves 3% rate increases on an annual basis “to keep up with cost-of-living” expenses, but she had cautioned previously that with inflation these may not be enough. Council will take another look at the rates later.
Moving to other legislative matters, council approved a pair of emergency resolutions concerning temporary closures of North Defiance Street for separate events. They become law upon the mayor’s signature due to their emergency clauses.
One closure is for the annual “Parade of Lights” event in November, the other is for an unspecified closure for a concert this year.
A third related resolution that would have allowed two unspecified closures did not receive approval.
The closure issue had sparked considerable discussion before council as some merchants expressed concern about the temporary closures.
“I don’t think either side was happy with the outcome,” Dettling told The Crescent-News during an interview Wednesday, noting that some would have preferred no closures and event planners wanted two. “... neither side was happy in the end.”
On another front, council discussed the village’s proposed 0.3% tax increase that Archbold voters will be asked to approve for general fund operations on May 3.
A number of talking points are being touted by the village such as the town’s EMS budget “is expected to exceed the county levy collections by $200,000.” Fulton County has a countywide EMS levy, but the village’s general fund must cover any gaps, according to Archbold officials.
A “summary of need” for the proposed tax increase states that the “general fund has steadily decreased since 2010 when reserves were only $2 million compared to 2020 resercves of $344,000. During this 10-year period reserves in the amount of $1,757,000 were used to cover operating costs. The loss of revenue from estate and personal property tax; increase in police, fire and EMS services; and inflating operation costs have exhausted the general fund.”
In other business, council:
• approved an ordinance allowing a change order for the village’s granulated activated carbon filtration project at the village water plant. Dettling said the new system should be online next month.
• passed an ordinance amending the village’s zoning code. According to Dettling, this represents “a complete overhaul” of the code that officials have been working on for more than a year.
• was informed by Mayor Brad Grime that Chad Speisser has been chosen to fill the parks department’s athletic field maintenance position.
• learned about Archbold’s recognition as a “Tree City USA” in 2021. Mayor Grime recently received word from he Arbor Day Foundation in Lincoln, Neb., which issued a press release on the topic. Qualifying communities meet four requirements: “a tree board or department, ... a tree-care ordinance, ... an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capital and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.