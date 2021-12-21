ARCHBOLD — Voters here became more likely to face a municipal tax request in the May primary following action Monday night by village council.
As expected, Archbold Village Council approved an emergency ordinance declaring the need for a dedicated 0.3% income tax increase for police, fire and EMS.
The resolution was one of seven legislative items approved by council Tuesday. Council also approved its 2022 budget (see related story).
The deadline to file the aforementioned tax proposal with the Fulton County Board of elections for placement on the May primary ballot is 4 p.m. on Feb. 2.
If approved in May, the tax would bring in about $970,000 annually beginning in 2023, according to the village, and would help fund the hiring of four new full-time EMTs/firefighters and relieve pressure on the general fund to provide for emergency services, according to Archbold Administrator Donna Dettling. She said these positions are needed to meet "minimum staffing requirements" of the village's EMS contract with Fulton County.
The ordinance contains an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law immediately rather than after the regular waiting period.
In other business, council:
• approved an emergency resolution allocating a portion of the city's 1.5% income tax for the general fund. The 1% portion — or two-thirds of the tax — will be reserved for this purpose.
• passed an emergency resolution providing annual renewal of an agreement for a countywide emergency management agency.
• approved an emergency resolution authorizing an annual amendment to the indigent defense services contact with Fulton County commissioners.
• passed an emergency resolution allowing a change order to a contract for improvements at the Memorial Park ballfields. An additional $5,830.03 brings the final contract price to $128,607.53.
• approved an emergency ordinance allowing year-end appropriations for the 2021 village budget. This included offsetting expenditure increases and decreases totaling $60,000.
