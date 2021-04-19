ARCHBOLD — During its meeting on Monday, Archbold village council approved its lone piece of legislature on the agenda.
Council gave the go-ahead for a mural project to be located at the old Rupp Furniture building located at 203 N. Defiance St.
The mural will be created by artist Dave Rickerd and will encompass an area of approximately 136’x2896 square feet on the building’s side.
Rickerd is based out of Springdale and has done other local murals including those in Napoleon, Deshler and Grand Rapids.
According to the approved resolution, the mural will help “establish commuinty pride, highlight, historical significance, cultural uniqueness, become a landmark and tourist destination, spearhead the community revitalization and development plan and reinforce the local support of the arts.”
Council OK’d using $19,116.62 from the remaining proceeds of the 150th Celebration for the creation while also authorizing the deposit of an additional $50,000 to be used for the project.
Work on the project is expected to begin the first week of June.
