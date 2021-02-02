ARCHBOLD — Archbold officials made a move to purchase property that currently houses a downtown business, while also okaying a handful of other legislative items on Monday.
Village officials authorized the village administrator to enter into a contract of sale for the property located at 1313 S. Defiance St.
The property, the site of the Farmers & Merchants State Bank, became available earlier this year when bank officials informed the village of their intent to close the branch this spring.
In a January press release, Farmers & Merchants noted they had “determined that the branch no longer fits the profile to remain a full-service location ...”
Bank officials also noted at the time of their intent to close the branch in March, that the location would stay open for ATM/ITM services.
The sale agreement between the two parties allows for an easement to keep ATM/ITM services on the property.
In other business, council:
• renewed the agreement for the renewal of the countywide Emergency Management Agency. The payment for the renewal will be $2,390.30 with Councilman Vaughn Bentz serving as the village’s representative on the full EMA Board.
• transferred funds from the water replace & improve “R&I” fund ($100,558.24) to the water fund, and from the wastewater R&I fund ($409,459.86) to the wastewater fund.
• accepted a change order for the Woodland Oaks II improvement contract. The change order was for an increase of $70,469.14, raising the contract price to $1,343,461.73.
