ARCHBOLD — Village council here has approved two legislative items concerning the municipal government's request for a tax increase to support safety services, including one that will move it along to the spring primary.
That topic highlighted council's regular bi-monthly meeting on Monday. Council also took action on eight other legislative matters, welcomed a couple of new village employees and reviewed 2021 police and fire reports (see related story).
The village is proposing a continuing 0.3%, five-year income tax dedicated to emergency services only.
The issue is proposed for the May 3 primary election, so it would need to be filed with the Fulton County Board of Elections before the deadline for doing so expires at 4 p.m. on Feb. 2.
Council approved a motion Monday rescinding a recent resolution (2021-87) approved by council that declared the necessity of the tax issue, then went on to pass two related legislative items moving it forward.
"The BOE (board of elections) asked that I separate out Resolution 2021-87 into two pieces of legislation," explained Archbold Village Administrator Donna Dettling.
Therefore, council approved an ordinance (2022-05) that would amend the village's codified ordinances to reflect the 0.3% increase, but this would only take effect if voters approve the tax on May 3. The ordinance clearly states this, saying it "will only become effective if the ballot issue passes."
If village voters approve, the tax would be "levied, collected and paid with respect to the salaries, wages, commissions and other compensation, and with respect to the net profits of businesses, professions, associations, corporations or other entities earned on and after Jan. 1, 2023," according to the ordinance.
The second legislative piece approved Monday was a resolution (2022-06) allowing the proposal to be submitted to village voters on May 3.
Both legislative pieces contain an emergency clause, allowing them to become law immediately rather than after the regular waiting period.
If the tax increase passes, it would raise the village's total income tax rate from 1.5% to 1.8%, and bring in about $970,000 annually beginning in 2023.
This would help fund the hiring of four new full-time EMTs/firefighters, which are needed to meet "minimum staffing requirements" of the village's EMS contract with Fulton County, according to the village.
Ordinance 2022-05 makes some mention of the history of the village's income tax, indicating that the 1% portion dates back to 1967 while an additional 0.5% portion was approved by village voters in May 1999. The latter part became effective in January 2000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.