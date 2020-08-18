ARCHBOLD — During its meeting on Monday, the Archbold Village Council approved a handful of legislative items, while also hearing from a Fulton County resident that will be running for public office in November.
Council accepted a bid from J&S Concrete for miscellaneous sidewalk improvements this year.
According to officials, the village usually does about $50,000 worth of sidewalk improvements each year and this year the focus will be on repairing sidewalks on the south side of the railroad tracks.
In other business, council:
• discussed the situation with trains being stopped on the crossings of the railroad tracks within the village. Officials also discussed the state of the upgrades to the crossing, which were originally supposed to be finished within the next month. Officials expressed their frustration with the delays in the project and working with Norfolk Southern railroad officials.
• heard an update on the “clothing dumpsters” within the village. Mayor Brad Grime said he talked with the owners (Ohio Mills) of the dumpers and they agreed to have the dumpsters removed and the areas cleaned up this week. Officials noted that in the future they may look into having such receptacles being permitted. Said Council President Kevin Morton: “I don’t want people within the village to think we took away an option for them (to donate clothes). There are still options here and ones that don’t belong to a for-profit organization.”
• authorized the village administrator to prepare and submit an application to participate in the Ohio Public Works, Capital Improvements Program. According to Donna Dettling, the village administrator, the resolution was a bit of a “housekeeping item,” but the village does have an eye on how it will use the money this year. The funds, which come from Issue II, will be earmarked for the East Lutz Road project, which is on the books for 2022. According to Dettling, officials needed to approve and submit it before Sept. 1.
• heard that the village will be renting the house to a new tenant who will move in Sept. 1.
• accepted a bid from Salenbien Trucking and Excavating for Frey Road utility extension project. Total bid price from the project was $147,000, which came in more than 30% under the engineer’s estimated amount.
• heard from Becky Thatcher. Thatcher is running for Fulton County commissioner and took a moment to introduce herself to village officials. Thatcher, an Archbold resident and Archbold High School and Northwest State Community College alumna, serves on the Fayette Opera House committee and is a member of the Bean Creek History Center. Thatcher is a former bus driver at several area Fulton County schools, an ODOT employee and owner of Roseman Meats.
During her talk with village officials, Thatcher expressed interest in supporting veterans’ groups and fire, EMS and first responders.
