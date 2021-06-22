ARCHBOLD — During its meeting on Monday, the Archbold village council approved three legislative items.

The first item approved by council established the village’s intent to vacate a platted alley in Depplers Division.

The 10-foot wide alley is located in lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 of Depplers Division near the center of downtown. According to village officials, the intent to vacate the alley is “necessary and beneficial” for the development of the Circle K store located in the area.

MAC’s Convenience Store officials have expressed the desire to make improvements to the property.

Officials also approved a resolution accepting a change order for the wastewater treatment plant improvements.

The final piece of legislation approved was a resolution declaring it “necessary to levy a tax in excess of the 10 mill limitation.”

The tax, which will be a renewal of “outside millage” that occurs every five years.

In other business, council:

• moved the first meeting in July to Tuesday, July 6 at 5:30 p.m.

