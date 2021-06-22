ARCHBOLD — During its meeting on Monday, the Archbold village council approved three legislative items.
The first item approved by council established the village’s intent to vacate a platted alley in Depplers Division.
The 10-foot wide alley is located in lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 of Depplers Division near the center of downtown. According to village officials, the intent to vacate the alley is “necessary and beneficial” for the development of the Circle K store located in the area.
MAC’s Convenience Store officials have expressed the desire to make improvements to the property.
Officials also approved a resolution accepting a change order for the wastewater treatment plant improvements.
The final piece of legislation approved was a resolution declaring it “necessary to levy a tax in excess of the 10 mill limitation.”
The tax, which will be a renewal of “outside millage” that occurs every five years.
In other business, council:
• moved the first meeting in July to Tuesday, July 6 at 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.