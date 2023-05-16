ARCHBOLD — Village council here approved application for state funds that would help make playground equipment upgrades at Ruihley Park.
A related emergency resolution was the only legislative item handled by council during its regular meeting Monday.
The legislation approves application for an Ohio NatureWorks grant through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources that would be used at Ruihley Park to support “Kiddie Korrale” playground improvements.
According to Village Administrator Donna Dettling, the application deadline is June 1, and the grant could become available this year.
The resolution contains an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law upon the mayor’s signature rather than after the regular waiting period.
In another matter Monday, council welcomed the village’s newest full-time EMT/firefighter, Corinna Riley. She will begin on June 3.
Dettling noted that the position opened recently when Jonah Stiriz, a paramedic, was hired as the City of Napoleon’s new assistant fire chief.
Council also reviewed a number of reports.
Among them:
• village funds earned $187,624.18 in interest last year. With higher interest rates this year, the year-to-date total already has topped that at $191,771.97.
• the village’s wastewater plant reported that its phosphorus biological removal project has saved $29,308.86 since October due to reduced lime usage. Total savings, including reduced electrical costs, is $72,052.95 with $40,182.35 spent in “achieving the payback.”
• the Archbold-German Township Fire Department handled 57 rescue calls in April and 12 fire calls.
• Archbold police handled 632 calls for service in April, with business checks the highest category at 164 followed by community service, 88; traffic offenses, 85; and house checks, 62.
