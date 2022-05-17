ARCHBOLD — The village boundaries expanded just a little following the town council’s approval of a related ordinance Monday evening.
The action highlight council’s regular meeting when seven legislative items, including a resolution concerning Archbold’s annual street resurfacing contract, were approved.
The annexation-related ordinance allows 5.9228 acres owned by Rodney Kinsman in Section 31 of German Township to come into the village corporation limits. The property is located at Ohio 2 and Fulton County Road 24.
With county commissioners already having approved the annexation request, council’s action Monday is the final legislation needed to bring it about.
According to the ordinance, the land will be zoned B-2 (highway and commercial business).
The ordinance contains an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law immediately rather than after the regular waiting period.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved an emergency resolution accepting council clerk Laurie Storrer’s resignation for health reasons and the naming of her replacement (Kathy Rupp) on an interim basis. Storrer had been the council clerk for 25 years, according to Village Administrator Donna Dettling.
• approved an emergency ordinance establishing a “no thru trucks” area on Lafayette Street, which runs between Ohio 66 (Defiance Street) and Fulton County Road 24.
• passed an emergency ordinance designating the north side of Stryker Street, between North Defiance and Franklin streets, a “no parking zone” area.
• passed an emergency resolution allowing a change order on the Cemetery Ribbons phase IV project. The cost actually drops by $658.83 to $73,738.42.
• approved an emergency resolution transferring $45,000 from the village general fund to the cemetery fund.
• was informed of the promotion of Ben Disbro from engineering technician II to assistant village engineer.
• received the monthly fire, police and EMS report for April.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.