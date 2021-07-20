ARCHBOLD — During its meeting on Monday, Archbold Village Council approved a handful of legislative items, including two for improvements around the village.
One resolution, approved the village administrator to begin advertising for phase IV of the cemetery ribbons project.
The project, which has an engineer’s estimate of $77,500, will see six new “reinforced concrete ribbons for head stones in the Archbold Cemetery. Three ribbons are tabbed in the back of the cemetery while two will be placed in “Block H” near the front of the cemetery.
Officials noted that the project will add 183 plots to the cemetery while spaces will be left “open” to allow for the planting of trees.
Council also gave officials the go-ahead to begin advertising for phase III of the Memorial Park Ball Diamond Project.
This phase of the project has an engineer’s estimate of $130,000 and will see concrete pads and sidewalk improvements at the park.
The sidewalks will provide “accessibility to and around the two existing ball diamonds at the new Memorial Park Ball Diamonds.”
That includes a six-foot wide sidewalk that will run from the south edge of the high school parking lot to Lafayette St. and continue from the south side of Lafayette St. to the north side of the ball diamonds.
The phase will also see additional sidewalks near the concrete parking lot extending west and south along with concrete pavement sections at both diamonds on both sides of the fence.
In other business, council:
• authorized the village administrator to accepted “ARPA” funding by completing and signing necessary paperwork to comply with federal funding requirements.
• transferred $30,000 from the general fund to the cemetery fund.
• accepted change order No. 4 for the wastewater treatment plant improvements. The change order was for a net decrease of $15,014.00.
• transferred $15,000 from the general fund to the law enforcement trust fund.
• approved participation in the Maumee Watershed TMDL Coalition.
• amended appropriations.
