ARCHBOLD — Archbold Village Council approved a budget for 2023 which includes a filled assistant administrator post and a new police officer position.
The $21.47 million budget ordinance was passed with an emergency clause following a suspension of procedural rules, meaning it becomes law immediately.
The legislation approves a spending plan that represents a substantial increase over the village's 2022 adopted amount ($15.2 million). Much of this can be attributed to capital projects and debt service, according to Village Administrator Donna Dettling.
But the village's $4,788,110 general fund — which handles many day-to-day village operating expenses — is rising considerably over the adopted 2022 amount ($2,258,700) as well.
Additional general fund revenue will be coming in beginning January due to voter approval of a 0.3% levy earlier this year, pushing the town's income tax rate from 1.5% to 1.8%.
This will help fund a new police officer position and several firefighter positions that have been brought on to ensure compliance with provisions of a county EMS contract.
The goal of bringing another police officer on duty is to ensure that at least two officers are on duty all times per each shift, according to Dettling.
"The (police) chief is really just trying to streamline operations and really looking at how we can backfill a lot of shifts," she explained.
Officer safety is one consideration for this, Dettling indicated, noting the importance of "making sure ... we've got two people on all the time ... to keep everybody safe when people go on vacation" or are off duty.
"This position will give us some flexibility," she said.
This will contribute to the police budget's increase from the 2022 adopted figure ($1,180,000) to $1,441,710 in 2023.
The general fund also makes provision for filling an assistant administrator post. This position has existed, but has not been filled for approximately 15 years, according to Dettling.
She said a new person may not be brought on board immediately, but when that happens, he or she may begin learning the administrator's duties as well. That's because, according to Dettling, the person will be brought on in anticipation of her own retirement, planned in March 2025.
"There's money in the budget (for the position), but to do it we'll see," she told The Crescent-News Monday. "The mayor and I have been talking about timing and when to do that."
Dettling concluded that "I don't know how quickly I’ll jump on" filling the position.
The village's capital projects fund is the largest account at $6,312,000. This amount also includes the cost of operating the village's engineering department.
Dettling said this amount will include renovations to the village hall and utility office planned in 2023 as well as encumbrances from a sewer lining project that will continue next year.
The village's major funds for 2023, with 2022 adopted amounts in parentheses, include:
• capital projects, $6,312,000 ($3,353,000).
• general fund, $4,788,110 ($2,258,700).
• water, $3,378,600 ($2,393,600)
• sewer, $3,634,000 ($1,452,000)
• parks, $1,482,500 ($1,584,300)
• street maintenance, $1,203,500 ($1,081,000).
In other business Monday, council approved an additional ordinance, reviewed income tax receipts and received reports from the police and fire departments.
The ordinance was approved with an emergency and provides for reimbursements of certain general fund expenses from other departments.
Too, Dettling reported that village income tax receipts increased by 7.3% in November compared to the same time in 2022 while the police department handled 856 calls for service last month (including 299 business checks, 152 house checks and 123 traffic offenses) and the Archbold-German Township Fire Department responded to 99 calls in November.
