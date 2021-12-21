ARCHBOLD — Village council here approved a 2022 budget Monday night that tops $15 million, much lower than the amount appropriated for this year.
A related ordinance was one of seven legislative items approved by council during its last session of the year. Council also took action to place a tax income increase request before village voters in May (see related story).
The village's 2022 budget totals approximately $15.2 million, much lower than the $23.8 million set aside for this year. The latter figure was higher than normal due to completed or ongoing water and wastewater plant projects. The 2020 village budget, for example, totaled about $14 million.
Next year's budget includes a general fund of $2,258,700, virtually the same as the figure adopted for 2021 ($2,257,700). General fund revenue is budgeted at $2.17 million while village officials project the fund's balance on Dec. 31 at $429,121.
(These figures do not include possible revenue from an income tax increase that voters are expected to be asked to decide in May. If the measure passes, the village's income tax would go from 1.5% to 1.8% in January 2023.)
Village police service is the largest general fund expenditure in 2022 at $1,180,000, an increase from the $1,131,000 set aside for 2021. This encompasses salaries and benefits of $1,042,000, and includes 4% raises, according to budget figures provided by the village.
The general fund also includes expenditures for paramedics ($923,000) and fire service ($291,800). In total, these two budgets will go from $989,300 in 2021 to $1,214,800 — a 22.8% increase — as the village recently added four full-time EMTs/firefighters to meet obligations with its county rescue service contract.
The village also is considering a position (assistant administrator) that's been vacant for more than 10 years, putting enough funds in the mayor/administrator budget for six months if council decides to fill it. According to Village Administrator Donna Dettling, the position has been on the books since 1985, but hasn't been filled since 2008.
"The assistant administrator is a full-time ongoing position that we plan to evaluate second quarter of 2022," explained Dettling. "I budgeted six months to give council time to determine if we're ready to make this hire."
All village employees are scheduled to receive 4% raises in 2022.
Other significant general fund expenditures, with 2021 appropriated amounts:
• income tax services, $570,000 ($472,500). This fund includes $229,000 in budgeted refunds — more than double this year's amount because of those working from home and related state provisions for that contingency — as well as $165,000 in rebates slated for Sauder and Conagra.
• refuse collection, $326,000 ($317,500). A 3% increase in service cost with the village's contracted hauler (ARS) has been approved for 2022.
• mayor/administrator, $277,600 ($202,700).
• finance department, $182,300 ($181,500).
• general miscellaneous, $97,100 ($58,100).
• village council, $48,304 ($50,500).
• lands and building, $41,500 ($41,100).
• legal service, $40,000 ($35,000).
• economic development, $25,000 ($192,500). The figure appears much lower than the 2021 amount only because this year's budget reflects proceeds from the sale of a village-owned building at 1313 S. Defiance St. Funds have been deposited into the community improvement corporation fund for economic development purposes.
Archbold's largest funds for 2022, with 2021 appropriated amounts in parenthesis:
• capital projects, $3,353,000 ($5,559,654). Among the bigger expenses for 2022: $1,065 for East Lutz Road reconstruction/water line replacement; $1 million for "miscellaneous capital needs;" $850,000 for sewer repairs/lining and $200,000 for miscellaneous street resurfacing and repair.
• water, $2,393,600 ($10,541,219). The figure will be much lower in 2022 because the 2021 budget included the ongoing granulated activated carbon project at the village water plant. The new system is expected to come online in 2022.
• general fund, $2,258,700 ($2,257,700). See above for details.
• parks, $1,584,300 ($1,084,300). With a number of purchases and projects planned to benefit parks, this amount is up significantly. The list of 2022 expenditures includes an ice machine, mower, tractor, ballfield improvements, playground updates and splash pad. These capital costs alone total $576,000 compared to $146,000 in such expenses budgeted for 2021.
• wastewater, $1,452,000 ($6,360,670). The amount is significantly less when compared to 2021 due to completion this year of the village's wastewater plant upgrade.
• street maintenance and repairs, $1,062,900 ($987,500).
• engineering department, $1,081,000 ($1,043,489). While this expenditure appears here separately, it is actually combined with capital projects in the village's budget.
• cemetery and fund and capital items, $68,844 ($63,375).
