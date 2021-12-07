ARCHBOLD — Village council here handled several matters related to water projects during its first meeting of the month Monday.
Council also took the first step toward placing a ballot issue before village voters next year for police, fire and EMS (see related story).
In a water-related matter, council approved an emergency resolution allowing a $59,545 change order on the construction of the new granulated activated treatment system at the water plant. The emergency clause allows the legislation to become law immediately rather than after a regular waiting period.
The change was needed to cover additional excavation work for a valve vault that is a further 30 inches in the ground, according to Village Administrator Donna Dettling.
A separate change order approved by council in early November increased the price by $110,235.
Monday's change order brings the total contact price with Peterson Construction Co., Wapakoneta, to $7,784,139.
A second change order was approved by council Monday, this one for the East Lugbill Road water line project.
An emergency resolution reduces the project cost by $2,405 for a final total contract price with Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon, of $286,672.
Too, council discussed graphics to be placed on the new water tower tank being built on Lutz Road.
This will reflect the logo and colors of Archbold Area Schools — a large blue "A" with a gold lightning bolt outlined in blue through the letter.
The tank is being built on a 200-acre site purchased some years ago by the village for a future reservoir, if needed. The village uses two small reservoirs now.
It will replace the town's water tank on West Street, built approximately 60 years ago.
The project contractor is Caldwell, Tanks, Inc., Louisville, Ky., with a cost of $1,227,900.
In other business Monday, council:
• passed an emergency resolution resolution directing $161,000 from the past sale of property at 1313 S. Defiance St. to the community improvement corporation's (CIC) account. The building that was acquired from the Farmers and Merchants State Bank will be used by the Joe Short Insurance Agency beginning in January.
• approved an emergency ordinance amending the village's 2021 appropriations. This included increases of $902,000 in the water fund capital budget, $167,500 in general fund economic development and $2,000 in the cemetery fund maintenance contract.
• passed an emergency resolution closing out the village's mural project at 203 N. Defiance St. (the former Rupp Furniture building) and leaving the balance ($10,424) in the CIC account for future economic development.
• passed a motion setting the 2022 council meeting schedule. This will remain the same — 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month.
