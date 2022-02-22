ARCHBOLD — Water and sewer rates may be going up in this town by a typical amount about mid-year.
Village council let lie two ordinances during its meeting Monday night that would increase each charge by 3% beginning in June. Those were two of the five legislative items handled by council.
The water and sewer rate ordinances will return for second readings at council’s March 7 meeting.
According to Village Administrator Donna Dettling, council usually approves 3% rate increases on an annual basis “to keep up with cost-of-living” expenses, but she cautioned that with inflation these may not be enough. Council will take another look at the rates later.
“We examine them each year to see what we need to do,” said Dettling.
Keeping with water-related measures, council approved a resolution allowing a contract with Jones & Henry Engineers, Toledo, for a stormwater infrastructure evaluation. The cost is $125,800.
Dettling told The Crescent-News that the study — not prompted by an Ohio EPA mandate — is an attempt to be “very proactive regarding stormwater. We’re trying to a better job of managing stormwater in our community.”
The study, she said, would take a year to come complete and will provide the village “a roadmap on how best to spend our dollars to better manage stormwater. This is something we’ll use for the next 20 years.”
This will address such things as basement and yard flooding, or “whatever is the case,” Dettling added.
In other business Monday, council:
• let lie an emergency resolution closing Ohio 66 (North Defiance Street) in the downtown to provide room for four different one-day events this year. These include two musical concerts on Friday nights, a go-car event and the annual “Parade of Lights.” Dettling said some downtown business owners have concerns about the closures, although they support the events. She explained that the merchants, mayor and park board members will discuss the matter further “to talk about alternatives” and where events might go “if we don’t close the road.”
• passed an emergency resolution authorizing a contract with Bryan Excavating, LLC, for improvements to East Lutz Road. According to Dettling, the cost is $965,390 while the engineering’s estimate was $1,020,000. The work will include road work as well as water and wastewater improvements.
