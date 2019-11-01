• Fulton County

Banquet:

The 2019 annual banquet hosted by the Archbold Area Chamber of Commerce will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday at Founder's Hall at Sauder Village. The event will feature the Lions Club Citizen of the Year, Ross Wyse. Tickets are $35 each or $30 each for a group of six or more.

For tickets or more information, email info@archboldchamber.com.

