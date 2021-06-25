ARCHBOLD — An auto maintenance facility was destroyed by fire on the south side of this village Thursday morning.
Located at the E and S Tire and Auto property in the 2100 block of South Defiance Street (Ohio 66), the building — measuring approximately 100 feet by 50 feet — was completely collapsed by 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. The business is inside the Archbold village limits, just north of the Henry County line.
Firefighters from several surrounding communities helped battle the blaze and were still on the scene until early afternoon Thursday. A larger metal building located to the south of the one damaged remained intact.
Archbold Fire Chief Dave Davis said a fire door connected to the building that was destroyed stopped the blaze from spreading to the main structure.
The City of Wauseon's aerial ladder truck was employed to pour water onto the fire from above, but by 10:15 a.m. the facility was mostly just smoldering remains. An excavator was brought in to dig out hot spots in the debris pile.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 8:49 a.m. Thursday, finding the building "fully involved," according to Davis. Therefore, the fire attack strategy was "defensive all the way," he indicated.
The fire's cause is undetermined, but not suspicious, according to Davis.
One Archbold firefighter sustained a minor injury, he noted, and was checked out after the fire was handled.
While Archbold-German Township Fire Department was the lead agency on the scene, assistance was provided by departments from Wauseon, Ridgeville Township in Henry County, Springfield Township (Stryker) in Williams County, Gorham Township-Fayette in Fulton County and Morenci, Mich.
Firefighters hooked into two hydrants — one on each side of Ohio 66 — to supply water. This required authorities to block off traffic on South Defiance Street, just north of the fire scene, and further south at the Henry County line and village limits.
Northbound truck traffic on Ohio 66 was detoured west onto Henry County Road W/Fulton County Road A.
Archbold Police and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office also assisted at the scene.
The building was reportedly used to change vehicle tires.
"They were working in there," said Davis.
No business employees were injured.
EPA and Fulton EMA were called due to runoff from the water used in the firefighting effort, Davis indicated.
