ARCHBOLD — This village’s 2021 budget is more than $23 million and much higher than the 2020 spending plan, but mostly due to planned water system upgrades.
Village council passed a budget Monday totaling $23,809,478, considerably more than projected 2020 expenditures (about $14 million). One reason is the start of a granulated activated carbon (GAC) filtration project at the town’s water plant next year.
The estimated cost is $7.2 million, with $7 million in the village’s 2021 water fund for that purpose. Planned spending in that fund is $9,906,000 compared to projected 2020 expenditures of $2,735,069.
The project is expected to be substantially complete next year and perhaps online in 2021, but won’t be finished until 2022, according to Archbold Village Administrator Donna Dettling.
The GAC system will help remove impurities such as trihalomethanes from the village’s drinking water and allow compliance with an Ohio EPA mandate to address the issue.
Bids are scheduled to be opened on Jan. 14, and plenty of interest has been shown by contractors so far, according to Dettling.
“I’m excited about getting this done and getting this water quality issue behind us,” she told The Crescent-News Wednesday, adding that “we’re really hoping” the bidding process is “very competitive and we get well below the $7 million.”
Meanwhile, the village’s 2021 capital projects budget is $4,521,000, and includes $993,000 for its engineering department, which helps plan such work.
The major projects in this fund include replacement of the village’s elevated water tank ($1,350,000), East Holland Street improvement and water line replacement ($1,100,000), and sewer repair and lining on Walnut Street ($250,000).
These projects are a significant reason the capital projects fund is considerably more than the 2020 projected amount ($1,252,963).
Village revenue for the entire 2021 budget is conservatively estimated at $24,746,815, according to Dettling, while she noted that we “never spend everything that is appropriated.”
The village’s approved general fund for next year is $3,537,000.
Village police service is the largest general fund expenditure for 2021 at $1,111,000. This includes salaries and benefits of $996,000, according to budget figures provided by the village.
Police personnel are destined for 3% raises or step increases in 2021.
The general fund also includes expenditures for paramedics ($741,500), income tax services ($472,500) and fire service ($247,800). The income tax fund includes $151,000 in budgeted refunds, as well as $145,000 in rebates slated for Sauder and Conagra.
As in the police department, fire personnel and paramedics are scheduled for 3% raises in 2021.
Other major general fund expenditures include: refuse collection, $317,000; mayor/administrator, $201,700; finance department, $185,500; village council, $50,500; general miscellaneous (including transfer to cemetery), $43,100; lands and building, $41,000; legal service, $35,000; and zoning, $33,000.
Archbold’s largest funds for 2021 are:
• water, $9,906,000.
• capital projects, $4,521,000.
• sanitary sewer, $3,055,008.
• parks, $1,084,300.
• street maintenance and repairs, $973,500. This fund includes $465,000 for salaries and benefits with scheduled 3% raises.
• cemetery, $61,375.
