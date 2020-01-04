• Fulton County

Applicants sought:

The Archbold Area Schools Board of Education is seeking applicants for an appointed two years of a vacant four-year term. John Downey’s term expired Dec. 31, 2019, and there were no candidates on the ballot. The newly appointed member will serve until Dec. 31, 2021, and can choose to run for the final two years. Candidates must be at least 18 years old, district residents and registered voters. Those interested should visit http://www.archbold.k12.oh.us/schoolboard for an application and additional information. A replacement will be named at the Jan. 13 board meeting.

Load comments