• Fulton County
Applicants sought:
The Archbold Area Schools Board of Education is seeking applicants for an appointed two years of a vacant four-year term. John Downey’s term expired Dec. 31, 2019, and there were no candidates on the ballot. The newly appointed member will serve until Dec. 31, 2021, and can choose to run for the final two years. Candidates must be at least 18 years old, district residents and registered voters. Those interested should visit http://www.archbold.k12.oh.us/schoolboard for an application and additional information. A replacement will be named at the Jan. 13 board meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.